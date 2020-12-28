Bruce Allen Drummond, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home.

Bruce was born March 10, 1951, in Kissimmee, Florida, the son of the late Arthur Lee (A.L.) Drummond, Jr. and Charla Irene Burnes Lee.

He had worked for Bell South for 22 years as a lineman and also had worked for S & S Mechanical. Bruce loved being outside with his dog “Bear”. He enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoes, and baseball. He also enjoyed cooking delicious food on his charcoal grills, watching Youtube and The Price is Right.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Amy Burriss; and brother, Arthur Lee (Art) Drummond III.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include wife, Diann Mitchell Walker Drummond of the home; daughter, Allyson Taylor (Donald); seven grandchildren, Madison, Lydia and Sam Powers, Shelby Drummond, Dylan Watts, and Jaxson and Brody Taylor; a great-granddaughter to be born in March; sister, Debi Gassert (Darrell) of Florida; brother, Larry Drummond of Florida; and son-in-law, Jon Burriss.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Zack Deal will officiate.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for the service.

Pallbearers include: John Mitchell, Jon Burriss, Jeffery Walker, Sam Powers, Dylan Watts, and Jaxson Taylor.

