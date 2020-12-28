Donald Albert Mason, 82, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Gordon’s Hospice House in Statesville following several years of declining health.

Born on August 7, 1938, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late David Boyd Mason and Adelle Millsaps Mason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Franklin Mason; sister, Judie Mason Reavis; step-daughter, Sheila Ann McNeely; and son-in-law, Ray Kennedy Gaither.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Patsy Bumgarner Mason; daughters, Penny Gaither, Vivian Mason, and Julia Prevette and husband Daniel, all of Statesville; a son, Jerry Mason and wife Jennifer of Hiddenite; step-son, Gary Miller and wife Margaret of Granite Falls; step-daughter, Kim Russell and husband Wayne of Hiddenite; step-son-in-law, Danny McNeely of Hickory; grandchildren, Jessica Bowles, Lauren Gaither, Ashley Prevette and husband Derek, Jocelyn Mason, Jenna Mason, Leighann Bradley and husband Shawn, and Elaine Killian and husband Kyle; eight great-grandchildren, Wesley, Kenleigh Alexander, Joe Alexander, Sarahbeth Bradley, Colston Bradley, Kade Killian, Kohen Killian, and Kannon Killian; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Donald Mason retired from CommScope in 2005 after 25 years of long-distance truck driving. During his time at CommScope, he earned 1 million, 2 million and 3 million miles safe driving jackets. Before CommScope, he drove for DeHart Motor Lines and Poteat Motor Lines for a combined total of 17 years. He loved to be on the highway in his truck.

He was a faithful member of White Plains Baptist Church in Hiddenite. He enjoyed visiting family and friends, classic cars, motorcycles, and traveling.

Donald will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, at 4:00 p.m., with Reverend Tony Daniel officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jerry Mason, Gary Miller, Danny McNeely, Daniel Prevette, Derek Prevette, Shawn Bradley, and Kyle Killian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to White Plains Baptist Church at 654 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Hospice House Iredell County at 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Justin Wilhelm, who was his caregiver, and also to Hospice of Iredell County.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.