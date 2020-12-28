Janet “Dorcas” Mays Barnes, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on October 13, 1956 the daughter of the late Garnet Sylvester and Dorothy Ellen Burchette Mays. Dorcas worked at Craftmaster Furniture and was a member at Salem Lutheran Church. She was very involved in serving at Salem Lutheran and had a spirit that everyone loved. Dorcas was everyone’s best friend. She had a special love for the Lord, her family, and especially her grandchildren. Dorcas also enjoyed working in the flowers, gardening, shopping, baking, and fishing.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, Johnny Lee Barnes; sons, Jonathan Barnes and wife Robin, and Christopher Barnes and wife Shonda; brothers, Roy Mays and wife Tammy, and Randy Mays; grandchildren, Allison, Keegan, McKinna and Levi Barnes, and Alivia Barrier; special friend, Wanda Gwaltney; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dorcas will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Reed Shoaff officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church at 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

