Steve Waitfield Bentley, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on September 1, 1947 the son of the late Lester Waitfield and Cecil Mae Hubbard Bentley. Steve attended Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and loved gardening. He sold his produce as a living. He also enjoyed reading, playing checkers, and riding his tractor.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Barry Bentley; sister, Glenda Lowe and husband Wayne; and niece, Melissa Millsaps.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Stephanie Ballard and husband Todd, and Sonya Bentley and fiancé Jimmy Triplett; brother, Harold Bentley and wife Gaye; sisters, Virginia Millsaps and husband David, and Treva Cody; grandchildren, Kaylin Ballard and Lucas Triplett; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Alexander Funeral Service. Inurnment will be held at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

