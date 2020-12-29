Betty Jo Crisp Mayberry, 86, of Stony Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on September 17, 1934, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Joe Hawk and Mary Elizabeth Adams Crisp. During her career, Betty worked in textiles for many years. She was a faithful member of Stony Point Tabernacle and had a heart for serving the Lord. Betty was a good Christian woman who loved her family dearly and was an angel. She also enjoyed cooking.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jimmy Junior Mayberry; and siblings, Wadie Hammer, Maude Hepler, Claude Crisp, Hilda Yeatts, and Howard Crisp.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Joan Mayberry Hanson and husband Les of Rocky Mount, and Betty Ann Mayberry of Conover; son, Jimmy “Keith” Mayberry and wife Anita of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Laura Lynch and husband Mike, Jason Mayberry and wife April, and Justin Mayberry and wife Felicity; great-grandchildren, Raylee Lynch, Cloey Stewart, and Eden Mayberry; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Betty will lie-in-state on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chuck Hager officiating. Burial will follow at Stony Point Tabernacle on Mill Hill Court.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Valley Nursing Center and their staff.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

