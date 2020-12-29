Erby Reece Norton, 94, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

Erby was born Friday, October 15, 1926, in Iredell County, to the late Elmer and Cora Norton.

He is survived by two children, Melvin Norton (Janice) and Wanda Babb (Till).

A Private Graveside will be conducted at Stony Point Cemetery. Rev. Amy Spivey will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

