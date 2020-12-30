DOT provides update on flood-closed roads



The North Carolina Department of Transportation has provided an update on the roads that are or were closed due to flooding on November 12, 2020, in Alexander County. According to Jason Willis, Staff Maintenance Engineer for Division 12, the total damage is estimated at $5.7 million.

Below are the latest updates as of December 29, 2020, on the status of roads that are closed in Alexander County:

• Millersville Road at NC Hwy. 16 South (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – road reopened on Dec. 18

• Nester Road at Millersville Road (total roadway washout at bridge location) – road reopened on Dec. 18

• Alexander Bridge #3 on Cheatham Ford Road (washed out at bridge end bent) – currently under contract for bridge replacement; estimated completion date of December 2021

• 7858 Cheatham Ford Road (closed at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• 2535 Rocky Springs Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – bids opened on Dec. 22 and awarded; work can begin January 5 to replace pipe

• Macedonia Church Road @ Glade Creek (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – bids opened on Dec. 22 and awarded; work can begin January 5 to replace pipe

• 958 Sulphur Springs Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• Sloan Road (washout of 30” maintenance pipe, roadway is undermined and unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• 1949 Berea Church Quincy Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• 591 Berea Church Quincy Road (total roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• Rocky Face Church Road at Pressley Court (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – on-site pre-bid meeting scheduled for January 7 for pipe replacement

• Old Wilkesboro Road at Jaycee Park Loop (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – utility conflict being addressed with utility contractors (power, cable, communications) in order to proceed with contract pipe replacement

• Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek (washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

• 1069 Lackey Mountain Road (roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – on-site pre-bid meeting scheduled for January 7 for pipe replacement

• Smith Grove Church Road (total washout of 48” maintenance pipe) – NCDOT forces will begin pipe replacement on January 4

• Jud Smith Road at Marlowe Road (48” maintenance pipe is undermined making the road unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – on-site pre-bid meeting scheduled for January 7 for pipe replacement

View a map of the closed roads at https://drivenc.gov/?type=event&id=160. Type in “Alexander County” at the top of the webpage to see local results.

As for Liledoun Road, which has been closed since June 2019, Willis said the contractor continues to work diligently to complete the project and is on track to have the road opened on stone by January 9, 2021. The paving of Liledoun Road will follow around the end of March or sooner, as weather and temperatures allow.