Helen Virginia Dye Morrison, 87, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Thursday, December 21, 1933, in Iredell County, to the late Frances Dye.

Helen is survived by two sons, Robert Dye of Statesville, and Joe Neil Morrison of North Wilkesboro; and four daughters, Evelyn Thomas, Joann Morrison, Phyllis Mackie, and Barbara Shacon, all of Statesville.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Perry Dye will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.