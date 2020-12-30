Rosemarie Gertrude Wieland Farrens, 81, passed away on December 30, 2020 at Taylorsville House.

Born to the late Adolf Wieland and Hedwig Wieland in Colonge, Germany. Rosemarie was of the Christian faith. During her working years, she worked many years in the furniture industry.

Those left to celebrate and cherish the memory of Ms. Farrens include her daughter, Audry Farrens, and her son, Robert Farrens.

Services for Ms. Farrens will be conducted at a later date.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.