Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2021.

Born March 9, 1944, in Alexander County, to the late Lynn Lowe and Winnie Wood, Bobby was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church but, most of all, Bobby will be remembered as a fruit farmer.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bobby include his wife of 28 years, Nolie Lucienda “Cindy” Dupree Lowe; three sons, Ryan Lowe, Robert Bryant Lowe, and Kenneth Clayton; daughter, Lynnette Hillsley; sister, Brenda Lowe; and brother, Linnie Lowe.

The body of Mr. Lowe will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30. A private graveside service will follow.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

