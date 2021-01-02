Bobby Harris Lowe
Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2021.
Born March 9, 1944, in Alexander County, to the late Lynn Lowe and Winnie Wood, Bobby was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church but, most of all, Bobby will be remembered as a fruit farmer.
Those left to cherish the memories of Bobby include his wife of 28 years, Nolie Lucienda “Cindy” Dupree Lowe; three sons, Ryan Lowe, Robert Bryant Lowe, and Kenneth Clayton; daughter, Lynnette Hillsley; sister, Brenda Lowe; and brother, Linnie Lowe.
The body of Mr. Lowe will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30. A private graveside service will follow.
Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.