Larry “Travis” Poarch, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 2, 2021.

Born June 6, 1963 to the late Larry and Faye Fox Poarch, Travis was an avid fisherman, truck driver, and enjoyed being with family.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents.

Travis is survived by his children, Travis Ryan, Brandon Larry, and Amber Faye; his former wife, Glenda Smith Poarch; his sisters, Pam Moses (David), Tina Dahlen, and Cindy Moody (Eric); nephews, James and Alfred; and nieces, Amie, Liz, Connor, and Sierra.

There will be a drive in celebration of Travis’ life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at the Macedonia Baptist Church at 63 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family at PO Box 204, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Poarch Family and loved ones.