Hilda Dagenhart Payne, 85, of Stony Point, passed on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Valley Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Thursday, October 3, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Glenn Wesley Dagenhart and Mary Lou Elliott Dagenhart. She retired from Energy United Water after 34 years as a Superintendent. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Payne, Jr.; a brother, J. Bruce Dagenhart; three sisters, Dora Lee Dagenhart Duncan, Nellie Dagenhart Grant, and Carolyn Dagenhart Robertson; and a grandson, Christopher Brian Payne.

She is survived by two sons, Curtis Payne and wife Sandy of Stony Point, and Louis Payne and wife Angie of Stony Point; two daughters, Karen Moose and husband Ray of Catawba, and Tina Eaton of North Wilkesboro; a brother, Allen “Vaughn” Dagenhart and wife Frances of Waynesboro, Virginia; a sister, Maxine Dagenhart Stone and husband Reggie of Stony Point; 13 grandchildren, Amy Lamberth, Erek Mayhew, Derek Mayhew, Stephanie Sherrill, Kelley Pearson, Shelley White, Brandon Hefner, Travis Payne, Kayla Pitsenbarger, Courtney Payne, Elliott Eaton, Zachary Eaton, and Nathanael Eaton; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Payne will officiate. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal visitation.

Pallbearers include: Erek Mayhew, Derek Mayhew, Travis Payne, Brandon Hefner, Justin Sherrill, and Ayden White.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Valley Rehabilitation Center at 581 NC 16, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hilda Payne.