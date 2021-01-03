Hubert Eugene “Gene” Davis, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home after a period of declining health.

He was born Saturday, February 16, 1929, in McDowell County, to the late Melvin Albert Davis and Reva Sevina Hensley Davis. Hubert retired from Childers Lumber and spent most of his life farming.

In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Hubert is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Lee Parsons Davis of the home; a son, Ruben Neil Allen of Taylorsville; three sisters, Clara Allen McGraw and husband Tim of Taylorsville, Kathy Davis Smith of Hudson, Florida, and Sherry Davis Whitbeck and husband William of Burgaw; a brother, William “Bill” Thomas Davis of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Michael “Cody” Miller, Nathaniel Whitbeck, and Jessica Whitbeck; and seven great-grandchildren, Bella, Ryan, Jordan, Michael, Hunter, Walker, and Jon Henry.

A Private Memorial Service will be conducted. Rev. Thomas Ingram will officiate. Due to Covid-19, there will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hubert Davis.