Billy Layfate Hefner, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 4, 2021 at Valley Nursing Center.

Billy was born on May 28, 1934 to the late Quez and Evie Lou Fox Hefner. Billy was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to new places, he referred to this as loafing, piddling, and tinkering.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Chapman, and a brother, Harold Hefner.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Hefner include his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Loretta Austin Hefner; three daughters, Dawn Shealy (Steve), Karen Sigmon (Perry), and Mia Snipes and fiancé Larry Ingle; a son, Jeffery Hefner; and a brother, Don Hefner (Sharon). Billy also is leaving five grandchildren, Heather Baldonabo, Olivia Shepherd, Ashley Hefner, Caylee Maltba, and Tyler Maltba; five great-grandchildren; along with seven nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Shiloh Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shiloh Lutheran Church Building Fund @ 1011 Shiloh Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.