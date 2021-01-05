Ned Wilson Oliver, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home.

Ned was born August 6, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Tillman Oliver and Luna Fox Oliver.

He was a US Army veteran, had worked in the furniture industry for most of his working career, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and attended training union. He enjoyed watching Carolina Tar Heels basketball, Carolina Panthers football, and watching Western movies.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife for 60 years, Irene Cline Oliver; daughter, Shanna Taylor (Eddie Hollar) of Taylorsville; sons, Sean Oliver (Mike McDonald) of Florida, and Wesley Oliver (Martha) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Kyle Bolick (Lakelyn), Bryon Strang, Wesley Dylan Oliver, Dakota Rosemon (Chelsea), Matthew Oliver, and Adrian Oliver; and sisters, Marie Elder of Statesville, and Irene Church of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Ray Pennell will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

For anyone, who does not want to go into the church, you can also listen to the service on 90.9 FM in the parking lot.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ned Wilson Oliver.