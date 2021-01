************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

************

LOOKING FOR SOMEONE to work in 2 chicken houses (layer) full-time. Place to live is provided. For more information, please call 828-381-1764. Must be reliable.