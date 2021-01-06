LEGAL NOTICES
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Johnny Ray Punch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 31st day of December, 2020.
MORGAN DEANNE LONG
112 Spindle Dr.
Maiden, NC 28650
administrator
jan27-21p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
NOTICE
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE late of Alexander County, North Carolina.
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before April 6, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
Trudy W. Wike, Executrix
ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE
538 Rocky Face Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney
YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP
Post Office Drawer 2428
Hickory, NC 28603
Phone: (828) 322-4663
executor
jan27-21p
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS OF PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 20 CvD 328
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Jennifer Fox Kirk, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Fox Kirk
TO: Jennifer Fox Kirk, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Fox Kirk
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Western margin of S.R. 1156, said iron pin also being in the Southern line of Alvin Hamby, and proceeding thence South 86° 23’ 00” East 30.89 feet to a point in the center of S.R. 1156; thence with the centerline of S.R. 1156 South 10° 09’ 18” East 390.83 feet to a point; thence leaving the road North 85° 48’ 34” West, passing an iron pin at 30.96 feet, a total of 251.30 feet to an iron pin; thence South 80° 54’ 00” West 125.58 feet to an iron pin in the Eastern line of George Willis; thence with Willis’ eastern line North 04° 03’ 16” East 29.99 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast corner of Fred Wilkie; thence with Wilkie’s Eastern line North 00° 55’ 51” West 375.92 feet to a 40-inch maple in the Southwest corner of Alvin Hamby; thence with Hamby’s Southern line South 86° 23’ 00” East 279.44 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, according to a survey by Donald S. Miller, R.L.S., dated May 8, 1991.
LESS AND EXCEPT Lot 1 as shown on a plat entitled “Minor Subdivision for Billy Joe Fox,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 4, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0025429, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1339 Richey Road
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 16, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of December 29, 2020.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
600-A Centrepark Drive
Asheville, North Carolina 28805
(828) 252-8010
notice
jan20-21c
************
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Althea Eva Little, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23th day of December, 2020.
ROLANDA YVONNE PARSONS
334 Gravel Hill Ct.
P.O. Box 1404
Taylorsville, NC 28681
JAMES LEE PARSONS, JR.
460 8th Ave. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
administrator
jan20-21p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Stoy A. Lankford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of December, 2020.
STEWART LANKFORD
2244 Satterwhite Circle
Granite Falls, NC 28630
executor
jan20-21p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Rosie Best Honeycutt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 16th day of December, 2020.
RONALD THOMAS HONEYCUTT, SR.
257 E. Duncan Hill Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jan13-21p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Horace McCall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before March 16, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of December, 2020.
Jane Mebane McCall
Executor
312 Lake Forest Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jason White
Attorney for the Estate
SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 1470
Hickory, NC 28603
executor
jan6-21c