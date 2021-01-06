Snow in forecast Jan. 7-8

The following is an URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE from the National Weather Service Office in Greenville-Spartanburg SC:

233 PM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…

A storm system moving from the Deep South through the coastal plain of Georgia and South Carolina will spread precipitation into western North Carolina from late Thursday evening through Friday morning before tapering off Friday afternoon. Sufficient cold air will be in place such that mostly snow is expected across the mountains, with the exception of the lower valleys of southwest North Carolina. While precipitation is expected to initially fall as rain across the foothills and northwest Piedmont, a cooling atmosphere is expected to support a transition to snow Friday morning, roughly along and north of I-40. Heavy snow accumulations will be possible in these areas before the precipitation tapers off, or changes back to rain Friday afternoon. While rain and snow are expected to be the main precipitation types, a brief period of sleet or freezing rain will be possible, especially from the Blue Ridge escarpment through the northwest Piedmont, but any sleet or ice accumulations are expected to be minor.

Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood- Buncombe-Catawba-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Polk Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville, Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville, Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville, Hickory, Newton, St. Stephens, Wolf Mountain, Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River, Hendersonville, Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah, Patterson, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Jonas Ridge, Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn, Old Fort, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville, Fero, Glenwood, Chimney Rock State Park, and Saluda

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches along with a light glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE…Much of the mountains, northern foothills, and northwest Piedmont of North Carolina.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation at weather.gov.