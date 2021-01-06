Town receives good audit

By TOSHA BROWN

The Taylorsville Town Council met for the first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Town Hall. Commissioner Kim Brown opened the meeting in prayer. Commissioner Jack Simms was not present.

Mr. Matt Braswell from Martin Starnes and Associates presented the 2020 audit for the Town. The report given returned an unmodified opinion of the financial statements for year ending June 30, 2020. Highlights included General Fund Revenues in the amount of $2,309,103 and General Fund Expenditures of $2,002,112. Braswell spoke highly of the town staff. The board approved the Audit as presented.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman updated the board of a change to the Use of Force policy. In June 2020, the President of the United States signed Executive Order #13929 mandating exact wording be put in place on use of force policies prohibiting the use of chokeholds. The change states, “The Taylorsville Police Department’s use of force policies prohibit the use of chokeholds — a physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe for the purposes of incapacitation — except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.” Bowman noted all officers were put through rigorous training in this matter in June 2020.

A budget amendment was approved in the amount of $16,000 for repairs to Park House and the Urgent Care Building. The repairs needed are resulting from the November flood event. The Town plans to submit the amounts for reimbursement through FEMA disaster public assistance.

The board also approved a budget amendment for the purchase of in-car computers for the Police Department. The purchase of 16 Tough Book computers was approved at the December meeting.

Public Works Director David Robinette gave an update to the board regarding solid waste collection in November. Town crews made 51 trips to the Alexander County Landfill, an average of 4 trips per working day. Amounts included 12.35 tons of indus-trial waste and 11.10 tons of yard waste. Republic Services hauled 67.6 tons of household waste for the town. Robinette also presented monthly duties performed at the WWTP, the wastewater collection system, and the water distribution system.

Police Chief Bowman reported an increase of calls in December totaling 1,115, bringing the yearly total of calls to 9,251 in 2020. Bowman noted the department has been notified of availability of COVID-19 vaccinations for officers but are awaiting dates to administer. Body and in-car cameras were given to the department from Mooresville. Eighty-eight body cameras were donated are now operational with a cost of under $200. The in-car cameras will be installed soon. Bowman also updated the board on concerns with speeding on 2nd Street, noting a heavier police presence and the department is waiting on the delivery of portable speed bumps from the state. The Town has also put up Children At Play signs to help with the speeding problem.

Town Manager David Odom reported they are still working on lift station repairs and discussed the possibility of inclement weather predicted for later this week.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 5:30 at Town Hall.