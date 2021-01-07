Glenn Lee Sigmon, age 85, of Bethlehem went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He was born December 7, 1935 to the late Ralph E. Sigmon and Ruby Johnson Sigmon in Caldwell County. He attended Alexander County Schools and was employed in the furniture industry before starting Glenn’s Auto Trim, which he owned and operated for over 40 years. His work was recognized in several publications, including Hot Rod Magazine.

Along with his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; his eldest son, Rusty; a sister, Ruth Sigmon; and brother, Fred E. Sigmon.

Glenn is survived by his children, Kandy (Todd) Alexander of Hickory, Michael L. Sigmon of Waxhaw, and Scott (Michelle) Sigmon of Taylorsville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hillary Sigmon of Charlotte, Anna Sigmon of Hickory, and Joshua (Cheyenne) Sigmon of Hickory; and a great-granddaughter, Dixie Lynn Sigmon of Taylorsville. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Lois (Bill) Teague, and brother, Dennis (Nina) Sigmon, all of Bethlehem.

Glenn will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church at 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

