Doris Hunter Jolly, 90, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021, at home with family at her side.

She was born on April 5, 1930, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late R.M. and Leila Hunter. She was a lifelong member of Stony Point Baptist Church, having served in several positions within the church. She retired from Intercraft Industry in 1990. After her retirement, she devoted her time to her family, especially her grandchildren and later, great-grandchildren. She enjoyed outings with a host of friends, who were just like family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Jolly.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her two sons, Mike and LouAnn Jolly, and Craig and Nancy Jolly, all of Stony Point; two grandsons, Jeremy Jolly and Stephen Jolly, both of Stony Point; two granddaughters, Karla Merritt and husband Wes of Georgia, and Whitney Moose and husband Jason of Statesville; three great-grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Jakson and Lila Moose, Emersyn Merritt, and Baby Boy Merritt, arriving soon; brother-in-law, Lee Ray Jolly of Stony Point; and special caregiver, Rae Ann Decoteau.

The body will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Stony Point Baptist Church, then a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery. Pastor Rick Norman and Pastor Mitch King will officiate. All family and friends are invited to attend. The family asks that you follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Doris Hunter Jolly.