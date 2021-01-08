Linda Allen Jones Hall, 81, passed away peacefully at Frye Regional Medical Center on January 8, 2021.

She was born March 29, 1939 to the late Hazel McCoy Campbell. Linda worked in the furniture business for several years as a stocker at Thomasville.

Those left to cherish Mrs. Linda include her husband of 34 years, John Hall; a daughter, Angie Lail; a son, David Jussila; and a brother, Jim Jones.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.