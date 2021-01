Carolyn Sue Hilton Icard, 71, of Granite Falls, passed away January 9, 2021 at Caldwell Memorial.

She was born to the late Homer and Inez Teague Hilton on July 15, 1949.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Icard include two daughters, Nicole Triplett and Erin Little; and a sister, Betty Graham.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Pisgah Community Cemetery by Rev. Joe Barrett.

