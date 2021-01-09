Mary Sue Wike Lackey Payne, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mary Sue was born on May 22, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Perry Lee Wike and Texie Stikeleather Wike. Mary retired from Alexvale Furniture Company.

She was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, her Sunday School Class, and church family and friends. Mary had a good sense of humor and loved flowers, traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, gardening, canning, and cooking for the family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Wike; her first husband, Herman Guy Lackey; second husband of 31 years, Newton Ray Payne; and sister-in-law, Rava Nell Wike.

Loving survivors include a daughter, Wanda Pennell and husband Jerry; son, Michael Lackey and wife Cindy; brother, James Wike; grandson, Wesley Pennell and wife Michelle; granddaughter, Heather Sherrill; and great-grandson, Hunter Sherrill.

Mary Sue will lie-in-state on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service from 12:00 Noon – 5:00 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date with burial to follow at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at 4600 Park Rd, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

