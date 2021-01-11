Roger Moore, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.

Roger was born January 17, 1947, in Hickory, the son of the late Lester Moore and Stella Herman Moore.

He was a US Army veteran and had worked in the furniture industry for most of his working career and enjoyed working for himself as a florist, animal hobbyist, and auctioneer. He enjoyed watching animal documentaries, reality TV with his wife, and secretly enjoyed soap operas.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 54 years, Billie D. Moore of Taylorsville; and daughters, Crystal Lackey of Hickory, Tammy Moore Yancey of Maiden, Brandy Moore of Charlotte, and Cindy Moore. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Michelle Lackey, Kristin Byrd, Elexus Coye, Sky Coyle, and Logan Moore; eight great-grandchildren, Evee Brown, Jacob Brown, Ariana Byrd, Kristina Mitchem, Isabella Mitchem, Alyssia Mitchem, Gwen Byrd, and Sebastian Huggler; as well as a sister, Betty Overcash; and three brothers, John Moore, Jerry Moore, and Jimmy Moore; and a tremendous number of nieces and nephews.

Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID, no services are planned at this time but there will be a book signing and video from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local humane society.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Roger Moore.