UPDATE: Alexander County couple wanted in murder investigation —

New information: The shooting incident that occurred at 2:30 p.m. today (Jan. 13, 2021) is now a murder investigation. Phelifia Marlow succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Tangela L. Parker is now wanted for First Degree Murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted to Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder.

Both Tangela and Eric Parker are wanted by Hickory Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-328-5551.

Earlier, it was announced that Hickory Police were investigating a shooting that occurred Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. at 1851 9th Ave NE, at TCS Designs. This shooting is the result of a dispute between two employees of the business.

Officers located the victim, Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, w/f, inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds. Marlow was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem for life-threatening injuries.

Hickory Police are looking for two wanted suspects in this case. Tangela L. Parker and Eric C. Parker, both residents of Alexander County. Tangela and Eric Parker were last seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV displaying North Carolina tag FAM-5669. Subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.