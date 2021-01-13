LEGAL NOTICES

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Waitsel Wilson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of December, 2020.

NANCY ANN HENDREN

7018 NC Highway 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DAVID BARNES WIKE

6971 NC Highway 16 S.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executors

feb3-21p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of David Quince Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2021.

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS

1036 Liberty Grove Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CATHERINE ANNE WILLIAMS

643 Crouch Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb3-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Johnny Ray Punch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of December, 2020.

MORGAN DEANNE LONG

112 Spindle Dr.

Maiden, NC 28650

administrator

jan27-21p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before April 6, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of January, 2021.

Trudy W. Wike, Executrix

ESTATE OF CURTIS WENDELL WIKE

538 Rocky Face Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

jan27-21p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS OF PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 328

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Jennifer Fox Kirk, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Fox Kirk

TO: Jennifer Fox Kirk, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Fox Kirk

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Western margin of S.R. 1156, said iron pin also being in the Southern line of Alvin Hamby, and proceeding thence South 86° 23’ 00” East 30.89 feet to a point in the center of S.R. 1156; thence with the centerline of S.R. 1156 South 10° 09’ 18” East 390.83 feet to a point; thence leaving the road North 85° 48’ 34” West, passing an iron pin at 30.96 feet, a total of 251.30 feet to an iron pin; thence South 80° 54’ 00” West 125.58 feet to an iron pin in the Eastern line of George Willis; thence with Willis’ eastern line North 04° 03’ 16” East 29.99 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast corner of Fred Wilkie; thence with Wilkie’s Eastern line North 00° 55’ 51” West 375.92 feet to a 40-inch maple in the Southwest corner of Alvin Hamby; thence with Hamby’s Southern line South 86° 23’ 00” East 279.44 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, according to a survey by Donald S. Miller, R.L.S., dated May 8, 1991.

LESS AND EXCEPT Lot 1 as shown on a plat entitled “Minor Subdivision for Billy Joe Fox,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 4, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0025429, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1339 Richey Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 16, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of December 29, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

notice

jan20-21c

************

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Althea Eva Little, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23th day of December, 2020.

ROLANDA YVONNE PARSONS

334 Gravel Hill Ct.

P.O. Box 1404

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JAMES LEE PARSONS, JR.

460 8th Ave. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

administrator

jan20-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Stoy A. Lankford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of December, 2020.

STEWART LANKFORD

2244 Satterwhite Circle

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

jan20-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Rosie Best Honeycutt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

RONALD THOMAS HONEYCUTT, SR.

257 E. Duncan Hill Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan13-21p