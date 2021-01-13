Ruby Lowe Clary, 99, of Hiddenite, entered Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 as a result of Covid-19.

She was born on December 22, 1921 in Alexander County. She was the daughter of the late W.C. Lowe and Minnie Blanche Lowe.

She was of the Baptist faith and a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church. Her love was her family and she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ernest McKinley “Bill” Clary; her son, Michael Dean Clary; three sisters, Lois Looper, Ethel Stikeleather, and Victoria Adams; and three brothers, Arlie Lowe, Bill Lowe, and Robert Lowe.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Bruce) Johnson; two sons, Benny (Shirley) Clary and Junior Clary; her grandchildren, Gina (Mark) Foy, Sonya (Gary) Chapman, Chad Clary, Jason (Brittany) Clary, and Jenna Horrocks; great-grandchildren, Bryant (Michaela) Chapman, Alek Foy, Brianna Chapman, Addi Foy, Isaac Chapman, Brevan McAlpin, Kinley Horrocks, Addison Clary, Bellamy Clary, Arya Clary, and Jace Peters; a great-great-grandson, Wrenn Chapman; a sister, Thelma Hamilton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family is especially grateful to Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation for their time, dedication, and care for our mother and grandmother.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Bradley Daniels will officiate the service. The family requests everyone to follow Covid-19 mask requirements as mandated by the state of North Carolina. The body will lie in state on Friday, January 15, from 2-5 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Concord Baptist Church.

Condolences can be sent to: www.adamsfuneralhome.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Lowe Clary.