Sam Davis Properties plans Open House Fri.

An Open House is planned for the new Sam Davis Properties office, at 368 NC Hwy. 16 South in Taylorsville, on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation will hold a Ribbon Cutting at 2:00 p.m. on January 15 at the office.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend and they can inquire about real estate services which the company provides.

Davis will accept donations to the Christian Crisis Center food bank on Friday at the Grand Opening. Also, he will match those contributions up to $500.00.

Sam Davis has several years’ experience in serving the real estate needs of the Alexander County area, having worked for the past nine years at Cooper Southern Properties in Taylorsville, with Marissa Cooper Winstead and Marshall Winstead. Prior to that, Davis owned and operated Brushy Mountain Enterprises, suppling dry kiln lumber services to the region for 23 years. A 1970 graduate of N.C. State University, Davis served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 to 1976.

“I look forward to continuing the fine level of real estate services that Marshall and Marissa offered to the area,” Davis related.

He is joined by brokers Michelle Hartness and Annette Belanger.

Davis invites the public to come by Sam Davis Properties and learn more about his real estate services and current listings in the area.

“The market is really strong. It’s especially favorable to sellers. Property inventory is low and there are not a lot of residential homes in the area. It’s the perfect time to sell.”

For more information, call the office at 828-632-0031 or visit online at www.SamDavisProperties.com.