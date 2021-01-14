Betty Lou Woodring, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Born on September 18, 1945, in Wilkes County, to the late Grayson and Annie-Mae Louise Carver Dowell, Betty was an artistic lady. She enjoyed painting, sewing, making quilts, and going to the beach.

Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Betty also enjoyed playing bingo and ran a bingo game facility for a while in the county.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy James Woodring; sister, Mary Holt; brother, Leroy Dowell; and her beloved pet, “Lazy.”

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Woodring include her three daughters, Annette Keller of Burke County, Sherrie Yow and Husband Randy of Taylorsville, and Tamatha Dickerson of Taylorsville; son, Billey Woodring and wife Sarah of Taylorsville; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Crochran of Conway, South Carolina; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church, on Hwy. 90 West, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Neal Walker will be officiating.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral fund at Alexander Funeral Service @ PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to any charity of your choice.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

