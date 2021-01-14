Faye Linda Fortner Fox, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away January 14, 2021 at home.

She was born February 18, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late David Fred Fortner and Mary Ann Treadaway Fortner. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Royce Fox; a son, Franklin Andrew Fox; a daughter, Vivian Dianne Fortner; a grandson, Christopher Ray Edgison; a brother, David Lee Fortner; a sister, Lois Fortner Crotts; a son-in-law, Charles Ray Edgison; and a daughter-in-law, Irene Hicks Fox.

Survivors include a son, Floyd Clifford Fox of the home; two daughters, Teresa Ann Fox Bailey and husband James of Taylorsville, and Donna Faye Fox Edgison of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Tommy Fortner and wife Connie of Stony Point, and Dennis Fortner and wife Nancy of Taylorsville; two sisters, Wilma Johnson and husband Tony of Hiddenite, and Joy Charles of Claremont; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.