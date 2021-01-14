Man charged with incest, rape of a child

A Taylorsville man has been arrested for allegedly committing incest and rape of a child, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Darion Omar Campbell, age 21 of Taylorsville. Campbell was charged with one count of Felony 1st Degree Statutory Rape of Child by Adult, one count of Felony Statutory Sex Offense with a Child under 15, and one count of Felony Incest with a Child under 13.

Campbell was placed under a $1,500,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.

This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.