Sarah “Marie” Teague, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Valley Nursing Center.

Sarah was born March 26, 1945, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Hugh Wilson and Bess Moody Wilson.

She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Dover Baptist Church. She was a great cook, excellent gardener, and enjoyed baking for other people.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 52 years, Charles “Howard” Teague; her sons, Brian Teague (Jill) of Taylorsville, and Charles Teague (Angela) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; granddaughters, Joli James and Lauren Teague; grandson, Conner Teague; great-grandchild, Jade James; sisters, Barbara Wilson and Melissa Wilson, both of Taylorsville; brother, Russell Wilson (Edith) of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Dover Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Parkinson Research.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Sarah “Marie” Teague.