Joseph “Joey” Frank Menscer, 44, of Taylorsville, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Taylorsville.

He was born July 20,1976, in Iredell County, to the late Frank Everette Menscer and Teresa Ann Keller Menscer of Statesville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Christian Mencser, and a daughter, Mary Jane Mencser.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Marie Wisniewski Menscer of the home; two sons, Tylyn Randall Smart and wife Kathryn of Maiden, and Nathaniel Paul Haskins of Hiddenite; a daughter, Tagi Nicole Mencser of Statesville; a brother, Randall Mencser and wife Donna of Statesville; and three grandchildren, Felicity Smart, Lylyn Smart, and Nora Smart.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Gardens by the Rev. John Henry Isaac III. There will be no formal visition.

