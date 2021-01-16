Katie (Faye) Moretz Spelce, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away at Valley Nursing Center on January 16, 2021.

She was born April 2, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late Frank Thomas Moretz and Mattie Helton Moretz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Herman Spelce; a daughter, Sharon Denise Spelce; a granddaughter, Kaci Danielle Beckham; three sisters, Mary Williamson, Bertha Starnes, and Mimmie Mecimore; and three brothers, Carl Moretz, Jess Moretz, and Ray Moretz.

She is Survived by two sons, Keith Spelce and wife Lisa, and Tim Spelce and wife Debi, all Taylorsville; a daughter, Cyndi Beckham and husband Tim of Taylorsville; a brother, Danny Moretz and wife Becky of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Kristin Baker and husband Corey, Brandon Spelce, Justin Spelce, Jessica Parker and husband Brian, and Jordan Spelce; and five great-grandchildren, Bailey and Brooklin Baker, and Blake, Kensley and Emma Parker.

Funeral services will be conducted at Millersville Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Brian Kerley, and Rev. Eddie Jolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

