Quinton Turpin, 7, went to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home.

Quinton was born February 16, 2013, in Catawba County, the son of Randy Turpin and Kansas Westray of Taylorsville.

He was a member of Crosspoint Church and a student of Hiddenite Elementary School. He loved his family, loved Lego’s, enjoyed video games, basketball, and super heroes. But most of all, he had a big heart for people.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Tony Turpin.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor Quinton’s memory include sisters, Melanie, Allie, Alaina, Trinity, and Kaia; brother, Iain; maternal grandfather, Tony Westray of Claremont; maternal grandmother, Janet Deal of Claremont; paternal grandmother, Belinda Wilson of Taylorsville; great-maternal grandmother, Bonnie Westray; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The family would like to express a big thank you for all the prayers and support you have given to Quinton, Team Quinton.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Meade will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home.

Please follow all Covid-19 restrictions for all services.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Quinton Turpin.