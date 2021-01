Ruth Jean Cates Robinson, 89, of Statesville, passed away at Gordan Hospice House on January 17, 2021.

She was born March 1, 1931, in Rice County, Minnesota, to the late Walter Cates and Lillian Hire Cates.

Survivors include a son, Rodney Robinson of Statesville, and a sister, Pat Stoeckel of Faribault, Minnesota.

Services will be at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Robinson Family.