Garrett Bowman By Editor | January 18, 2021 | 0 Garrett Bowman, 39, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2021. No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when finalized. Alexander Funeral Service will be serving the Bowman Family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lois “Jean” Childers Milholland January 19, 2021 | No Comments » Sharon Mace January 19, 2021 | No Comments » Robert Harlow January 19, 2021 | No Comments » Johnny Miller Harrington January 18, 2021 | No Comments » Phyllis Ann Robinson Chapman January 18, 2021 | No Comments »