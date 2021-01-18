Johnny Miller Harrington, 58, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 19, 1962 to the late Larry Eugene and Lue Dell Auton Harrington. He enjoyed working on stuff, hunting, fishing, and mowing yards most of all. Johnny was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dell Jean Harrington Kerley.

Those left to cherish his memories include a half-brother, Travis Hamilton (Elaine), and a half-sister, Glenda Harrington. Several nieces and nephews survive him, Casey Kerley, Tausha Mays (Ronnie), Amanda Lowman (Brandon), and Michael Matthews (Kayla), and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.