Phyllis Ann Robinson Chapman, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Maple Leaf Rehibition Center after a brief illness.

She was born Friday, May 13, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late William Glenn Robinson and Jettie Williams Robinson. She was retired from Hunt Bein Fang after 20 years, and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Statesville.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Billy Shaw Chapman; son, Danny Shaw Chapman; three brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Rector of Hiddenite, Sandy Chapman of Stony Point, and Karen Dudley of Statesville; a brother, Bill Robinson of Taylorsville; and sister, Brenda Mattlock and husband Conley of Troutman; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Stony Point Cemetery. Curtis White and Rev. Conley Matlock will officiate. The body will lie in state at Chapman Funeral Home on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Phyllis Ann Robinson Chapman.