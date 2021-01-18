Rhoda Annette Chapman, 83, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Gordon Hospice in Statesville.

Annette was born August 3, 1937, in Winnsboro, South Carolina, to the late Leo Jennings and Ethel Oler Lee Rutland Dean. Annette retired as a weaver in the textile industry, working for Carolina Mills for 31 years. Annette loved working and loved her job. She was a member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Annette also enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She started playing at age three, learning to play by ear, and shared her talent playing for over 80 years. She loved her church and church family, her grandchildren were the “apple of her eye.” She enjoyed working puzzle books, playing Rummy, watching Hallmark movies, and was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and Harry Gant.

In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her spouse of 41 years, Jimmie Chapman, and two sisters, Leola Starnes and Barbara Sharpe.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Chapman include her two daughters, Luanne McCourry (Gary) of Conover, and Toby Chapman (Michael) of Hiddenite; two sons, Leo Chapman (Lisa) of Hiddenite, and Wayne Chapman (Anne Marie) of Catawba; two sisters, Myrtle Deese and Ethel Davis (John). Annette is also leaving behind 12 grandchildren, Jackie Roseman, Jason Millsaps (Shelley), Allison McCourry, Haley Chapman, Elliott McCourry, Colton Chapman, Ryan and Logan Chapman, Cameron Chapman, Carrington Chapman, Charleston Chapman, and Clayson Chapman; six great-grandchildren, Carlie Roseman, Luke Millsaps, Kendra Potter, Lanie Millsaps, Addison McCourry, and Axel McCourry; special friends, Midge Matlock, Nancy Kidd, and Alice Ann Payne; and numerous other special friends, nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Chapman’s body will lie-in-state at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The funeral service for Mrs. Chapman will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Scott Adkins and Rev. Eric Yelton will officiate.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church @ 403 Mt Wesley Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Gordon Hospice @ 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

