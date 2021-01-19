Lois “Jean” Childers Milholland, 72, passed away on January 19, 2021 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

She was born on February 22, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Verdus and Naydene Starnes Childers. Jean was an inspector in the textile industry. She was a member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hickory.

Those left to cherish the memory of Jean include her husband of 52 years, Carl Fredrick Milholland; daughter, Cathy Brown of Hickory; and son, Jeff Milholland of Hickory.

Ms. Milholland will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Graveside service for Ms. Milholland will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial in Hickory, starting at 12:00 noon. Flowers will be accepted.

