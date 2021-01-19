Robert Harlow By Editor | January 19, 2021 | 0 Robert Harlow, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home on January 19, 2020. No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced when finalized. Alexander Funeral Service will be serving the Harlow Family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ruth Jean Cates Robinson January 17, 2021 | No Comments » Gayle Dean Sharpe January 16, 2021 | No Comments » Quinton Turpin January 16, 2021 | No Comments » Joseph “Joey” Frank Menscer January 15, 2021 | No Comments » Charles Eugene “Toon” Barnes January 15, 2021 | No Comments »