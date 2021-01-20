Fueled Streetside Coffee opens



By MICAH HENRY

Have a yen for piping hot java? Then there’s a new place in town to try: Fueled Streetside Coffee, a walk-up window located in the InLine Designs shop at 69 East Main Avenue.

Next door to Town & Country Drugs, Fueled owner Heather Mull Cox offers hot and iced coffees and hot chocolate, along with nitro cold brew, and add-ins like almond milk or A-2 dairy options for whole, low fat, and skim milk, half and half, and heavy cream.

Sugar free flavors are available, too, as are Keto flavor options.

Specialty coffees include Buttered Toffee coffee, Caramello, Triple Chocolate, Dirty Chai Mocha, Snickerdoodle, and Caramel Macchiato, among others.

Of course, there’s crowd favorites like Americanos, café lattes, cappucinos, and more.

“We’ve had a really good turnout so far,” Heather commented on Monday.

Her family, including husband, Brandon, their sons Cameron and Mason, and other relatives were on hand, along with Town officials for a ribbon cutting that morning.

Heather’s friends, Lindsay Pennell and Callie Bebber, lended a helping hand as orders poured in.

After cleaning houses for eight years, Heather fell and broke her back. While out of work and recuperating, the boys had an idea to sell lemonade at husband Brandon’s shop, InLine Designs, downtown. The family had a lemonade sale and Heather enjoyed talking with the customers.

After visiting the bridal shop of her friend Lindsay, Heather and Lindsay went to a nearby coffee shop and realized she wanted to do something similar in Taylorsville.

“We hope to have some outdoor seating and be open especially when there are events at the Courthouse, and for special events. I have lots of ideas. We want to bring the town back to downtown Taylorsville,” Heather related.

Customers can check out the Fueled Streetside Coffee menu on Facebook or phone 828-217-1686.

Hours are Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The shop is closed on Sunday.