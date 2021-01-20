HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

WOODWORKING MANUFACTURING Positions – Full Time $12-$15 per hour. Job applicants should have a minimum of 1 year woodworking or carpentry experience and safety knowledge for table saws, routers, etc. Contact John Ford at 828-855-8924 to interview.

DAY CARE TEACHER needed, full time position. Must be 18 years old or older. High school diploma or GED required. Must have clean criminal background, $9.00 per hour. Call for an interview, 704-585-6787.