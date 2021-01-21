14,000 gallons of wastewater overflows
Notice from the Town of Taylorsville
Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater
General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):
The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:
Date: 1-18-2021
Sewer System Overflow Event #: 1
Location: 393 Northwood Park
Creek, River or Tributary: Muddy Fork
River Basin: Catawba River Basin
Estimated Gallons: 14,000 Gallons
NCDEQ Notified On: 1-20-2021
For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218
NOTICE OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED SEWAGE