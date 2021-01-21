14,000 gallons of wastewater overflows

Notice from the Town of Taylorsville

Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):

The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:

Date: 1-18-2021

Sewer System Overflow Event #: 1

Location: 393 Northwood Park

Creek, River or Tributary: Muddy Fork

River Basin: Catawba River Basin

Estimated Gallons: 14,000 Gallons

NCDEQ Notified On: 1-20-2021

For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218

