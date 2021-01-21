Annie Mae Nicholson Cox, 72, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Annie was born March 26, 1948, in Pike County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Euell Mabrey and Lois Jones Mabrey. She had worked as a caregiver and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Rocky Cox of the home; daughter, Trina N. Thomas of High Point; two sons, Wade Nicholson and Rawdy Cox, both of Harmony; and brother, James Mabrey.

Services will be planned at a later date.

