George T. McLain, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.

George was born February 9, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Walter George McLain and Lois Eva Deal McLain.

He was a printer for the Box Factory in Taylorsville for over 40 years and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where he enjoyed the George Lackey Sunday school class. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch and waving to people traveling by. He loved spending time with his dog, Rocky, but most of all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Luna McLain, Virginia McLain Stafford, Mary Evelyn McLain Bowman, and Garnet McLain Smith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Linda Branson McLain of the home; daughter, Tammy Jill McLain Rouse of LaGrange; sons, Alan McLain (Tamara), Anthony McLain (Michelle), and Stuart McLain (Sara), all of Hiddenite, and Rodney McLain of Amery, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Brett, Bradley, Bryan, Michael, Aaron, Noah, Kylie, Paige, Dixie and Faith McLain, Graydon Nelson, and Trevor Morse; great-grandchildren, Mason, Annaleah, Grayson, Ryan, Colton, and Riley; two sisters, Hilda McLain Bowman (Sam) of Taylorsville, and Sue McLain Cook of Lenoir; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Mitch King and Rev. James Safrit will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Youth Fund, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

