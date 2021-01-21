Yolanda Marguerite Radisi, 100, passed away on January 21, 2021 at her home with her family by her bedside.

She was born November 18, 1920 to the late Sante Blasioli and Santa Iezzi Blasioli. Yolanda worked as a registered nurse in the health care field. She was of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Yolanda include her husband of 71 years, John Radisi; two sons, John Jr. of Cypress, Texas, and Victor of Taylorsville; and two daughters, Stephanie Johnson of Denver, Colorado, and Danette Cherry of Cypress, Texas.

No services at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

