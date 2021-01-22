Wastewater spill causes surface water advisory

The Town of Taylorsville experienced a wastewater spill of up to 280,000 gallons into Glade Creek from January 8-21 resulting in a surface water advisory on Glade Creek, Lower Little River, and Lookout Shoals.

The spill occurred adjacent to a pump station near 1434 Paul Payne Store Road. The wastewater line was repaired on Friday, January 22.

Due to the length of the incident, citizens are advised to avoid these bodies of water until Friday, January 29, including recreational use, agricultural use, etc.

The spill has been reported to the North Carolina Division of Water Quality.

Earlier, the Town sewer system experienced an unrelated discharge of about 14,000 gallons of untreated wastewater on Jan. 18, 2021. The overflow location was 393 Northwood Park, Taylorsville, into Muddy Fork in the Catawba River Basin.

The NC Division of Environmental Quality was notified on Jan. 20, 2021, of this overflow.